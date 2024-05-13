Weekend road trips with Explore Minnesota
Lauren Bennett McGinty with Explore Minnesota shares weekend road trip itineraries throughout the State.
Road trip one: Twin Cities to Lake of the Woods
- Visit Chef Yia Vang or Diane Moua
- Stop by Krewe in St. Joseph
- Snap a selfie with Paul Bunyan in Bemidji
- Catch a walleye at Lake of the Woods
Road trip two: Twin Cities to Iron Range
- Go foraging for mushrooms in Eveleth
- Visit where Bob Dylan graduated high school in Hibbing
- Stop by Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm
- Dig into the menu at Owamni
- Visit the Minnesota State Fair
Road trip three: Twin Cities to the North Shore
- Visit Art-A-Whirl in Minneapolis
- Stop by Mia, or the Minneapolis Institute of Art
- Stop by Split Rock Lighthouse, Gooseberry Falls, or Tettegouche State Park
- Enjoy a cocktail at Vikre Distillery in Duluth
Road trip four: Twin Cities to southern Minnesota
- Try curling at the St. Paul Curling Club
- Cozy up at Backstory Coffee, the Nordic Village at the Four Seasons Hotel, and Midtown Global Market
- Learn about bald eagles at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha
- Study water-themed art at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona