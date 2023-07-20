Walleye Willy’s Bait & Tackle encourages people of all abilities to try fishing
Will Isaacson opened Walleye Willy’s Bait & Tackle in Stillwater in December. He joins in studio alongside his son, Willy, who is the assistant manager of the bait shop. Will shares details for the Chromie Homie Fishing Extravaganza, happening this Saturday at Big Marine Park Reserve in St. Croix.
