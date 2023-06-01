The University of Minnesota Adoption Medicine Clinic supports adoptees on a local and international level
The University of Minnesota Adoption Medicine Clinic supports adoptees on a local and international level
The Adoption Medicine Clinic at the University of Minnesota assists adoptees and children in foster care who have experienced trauma, abuse and neglect. Dr. Judy Eckerle, director of the clinic, joins us in studio to share more about how the clinic has expanded in recent years to provide more care to children and families.
Related Links:
University of Minnesota Adoption Medicine Clinic
Foster Adopt MN