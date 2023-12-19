We were joined by Lisa Carlson and Carrie Summer from the Chef Shack Bay City to learn about a cocktail you can make during the holidays.

Recipe for Santa Sour:

2 oz. preferred spirit ~ Gin, Vodka, Rum, or Tequila, most clear spirits work best for the color

2 oz. Cranberry juice

.5 oz. fresh pressed lime juice

.5 oz of simple syrup if you want more sweet

1 tsp. Holiday cranberry mash

Splash of ginger beer

-ADD THE FIRST 5 INGREDIENTS TO YOUR BAR SHAKER WITH ICE.

-SHAKE VIGOROUSLY FOR 10 SECONDS AND POUR INTO YOUR PREFERRED GLASS FOR SERVING.

-TOP WITH A SPLASH OF GINGER BEER, GARNISH WITH A PIECE OF DEHYDRATED ORANGE WHEEL AND A SPRIG OF FRESH ROSEMARY.