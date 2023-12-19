The Chef Shack
We were joined by Lisa Carlson and Carrie Summer from the Chef Shack Bay City to learn about a cocktail you can make during the holidays.
Recipe for Santa Sour:
2 oz. preferred spirit ~ Gin, Vodka, Rum, or Tequila, most clear spirits work best for the color
2 oz. Cranberry juice
.5 oz. fresh pressed lime juice
.5 oz of simple syrup if you want more sweet
1 tsp. Holiday cranberry mash
Splash of ginger beer
-ADD THE FIRST 5 INGREDIENTS TO YOUR BAR SHAKER WITH ICE.
-SHAKE VIGOROUSLY FOR 10 SECONDS AND POUR INTO YOUR PREFERRED GLASS FOR SERVING.
-TOP WITH A SPLASH OF GINGER BEER, GARNISH WITH A PIECE OF DEHYDRATED ORANGE WHEEL AND A SPRIG OF FRESH ROSEMARY.