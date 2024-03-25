The 411 on ham

Teena Anderson, owner of Anoka Meats & Sausage, breaks down everything you need to know about ham.

Ham Glaze with Bourbon & Brown Sugar

5-10 lb ham

16 oz brown sugar

½ c coke

¾ c bourbon

4 t butter

½ c Dijon mustard

1 T cornstarch

2 T water

Preheat oven to 350˚ Place ham in roasting pan with small amount of water in the bottom Place pan into the oven, set timer for 1 hour In a medium sized saucepan cobine brown sugar, coke, bourbon, and butter. Set on medium high. As glaze boils, combine cornstarch and water in separate bowl. Mix into glass and allow to thicken. Reduce to low heat. Remove ham from the oven and drizzle the glaze over ham. Put back in oven. Baste ham with pan juices every 15 minutes until internal temp reaches 140˚ Cut ham on platter and spoon remaining glaze over top & slices.