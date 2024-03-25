The 411 on ham
Teena Anderson, owner of Anoka Meats & Sausage, breaks down everything you need to know about ham.
Ham Glaze with Bourbon & Brown Sugar
5-10 lb ham
16 oz brown sugar
½ c coke
¾ c bourbon
4 t butter
½ c Dijon mustard
1 T cornstarch
2 T water
- Preheat oven to 350˚
- Place ham in roasting pan with small amount of water in the bottom
- Place pan into the oven, set timer for 1 hour
- In a medium sized saucepan cobine brown sugar, coke, bourbon, and butter. Set on medium high.
- As glaze boils, combine cornstarch and water in separate bowl. Mix into glass and allow to thicken. Reduce to low heat.
- Remove ham from the oven and drizzle the glaze over ham. Put back in oven.
- Baste ham with pan juices every 15 minutes until internal temp reaches 140˚
- Cut ham on platter and spoon remaining glaze over top & slices.