Thanksgiving Leftovers

Recipe Blogger, Jamie Preuss, the one behind the website “So Happy You Liked It” is here with Thanksgiving leftover tips. Check out her recipe and ingredients below!

1 1/2 cups carrots, sliced

1 cup celery, sliced

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, grated on a microplane or minced

1 cup wild rice

6 cups chicken broth

1/3 cup dry white wine

2 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp fresh cracked pepper

8 oz package baby Bella mushrooms, chopped

1 cup heavy cream or half and half

2 cups chopped or shredded turkey — leftover from Thanksgiving is perfect!)

Breakfast Strata:

Strata is a breakfast dish made up of eggs, bread, milk, and cheese.

The egg and milk mixture soak into cubed or torn bread, yielding a “bready egg bake”. It’s completely customizable, allowing you to use what you have on hand, or get creative be combining your favorite flavors in one dish.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Butter the bottom of an 8 x 8 baking dish. Working in layers, add the bread, leftover stuffing, bacon, and shredded cheese to the pan.

Be sure to reserve a little bit of the bacon and cheese to top the dish, or just add more!

Combine the eggs, milk, and Herbs de Provence. Whisk to combine. Pour over bread mixture carefully.

Cover dish with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking for another 20 minutes, until the dish is set.

Allow to slightly cool, top with fresh chopped herbs, and enjoy!

Related Link:

So Happy You Liked It