“Taste of the Twin Cities” celebrates women in culinary arts, sports and business
Podcast host Roshini Rajkumar and Yum Kitchen and Bakery owner Patti Soskin tell us more about the “Taste of the Twin Cities” event that honors women in the Twin Cities that excel in different areas. Our own Megan Newquist is an honoree at this year’s event in the Broadcast News Media category. The event benefits the M Health Fairview “Food is Medicine” program and takes place on March 2 at 6 p.m. in Minneapolis.
