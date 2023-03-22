Stages Theatre Company celebrates 40th season
This year marks 40 years of performances for Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins. On Tuesday, the theatre announced upcoming shows for their 40th season. Sandy Boren-Barrett, artistic director and CEO of Stages Theatre Company joins us in studio to share more about the shows you won’t want to miss. Their next production, Disney’s Newsies Jr., Runs April 14th through May 14th. Tickets are available for purchase at their website.
