St. Patrick’s Day Treats for Everyone
Minnesota Live producer Jane Hubbard joins us in studio to share treats you can bring to your St. Patrick’s Day party!
Pot O’ Gold Donut Pops
Ingredients:
- 1 pack of donut holes
- 2 cups of chocolate or candy melts of choice
- 1/4th cup yellow frosting
- Gold sprinkles
- Cake pop sticks
- sour rainbow strips
Instructions:
- Put donut onto stick
- Dip donut in melted chocolate or candy melt of choice.
- Let dry upside down on parchment paper to create a “table” on top of the donut pop
- Once cooled, add frosting on top of the “table”
- top with gold sprinkles and a sour rainbow!
Leprechaun Cones
Ingredients:
- Jumbo marshmallows
- Sugar cones
- Green frosting
- Green sprinkles
- Orange frosting
- Orange sprinkles
Instructions:
- Roll the top and bottom half inch of sugar cone in green frosting, then top with green sprinkles
- place the marshmallow 1/4th of the way inside the sugar cone
- cover the sides and bottom on marshmallow in orange frosting, top with orange sprinkles
- add nose (optional)
Lucky Chow
- Use your favorite puppy show recipe and top it off with Lucky Charm marshmallows!
Chocolate Guinness Irish Cream Cupcakes
- Take your favorite boxed cake mix or cake recipe and replace the water for Guinness, bake as normal.
- Take your favorite frosting recipe and replace the vanilla extract with Bailey’s Irish Cream, add more to taste.
Shamrock Shake Cookies
- Use your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe and replace the vanilla extract with mint extract.
- Add a few drops of green food coloring, until it reaches the color you desire.
- Add in Andes Mint Candy for more mint! (optional)
St. Patty’s Pet Patties
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of water
- 4 handfuls of spinach
- 2 cup of coconut flour
- 1 egg
- Instructions:
- Boil the water and cook down the spinach.
- Pure in food processor or blender
- Place in bowl and mix in egg and coconut flour.
- Roll out and shape
- Cook at 350 degrees F for 15-25 minutes.
- add more flour if needed, and cook longer if needed