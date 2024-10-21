Skin Cancer Awareness with Dave Dahl
We last saw former Chief Meteorologist, Dave Dahl, at Oasis Cafe in Stillwater. More recently, reporter Kelli Hanson met up with Dave to spread awareness about something he is very familiar with, skin cancer. Learn how Dave is working to stop skin cancer before it starts with the help of Advanced Dermatology Care.
