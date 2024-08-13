Setting Boundaries

Have you noticed how quickly time flies, especially in the summer? We’re already halfway through August, the Minnesota State Fair is just around the corner and kids will be heading back to school.

If you feel like you haven’t had a chance to enjoy any of the pleasures of summer because you’re so busy working and saying yes to every request made of you – it’s time to stop and rethink how you want to show up in the world.

Life Coach Barb Churchill shares how setting boundaries is the way to heal that feeling of burnout that you may not want to admit but are certainly feeling.

