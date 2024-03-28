Rosemount student recognized for leadership, academic excellence
A Rosemount High School student is getting recognized as a future medical leader! Elise Congemi is going to be a delegate to The Congress of Future Medical Leaders this June — at the University of Massachusetts – Lowell. Her interest in the medical field — was prompted by her younger sister Julia, because she lives with a condition called Misophonia. It’s when certain, unharmful sounds can feel very intense and awful to the person who has it. The two girls share their stories.