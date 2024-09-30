Restaurant Week: Salut Restaurant Date Night Special
The 50th and France neighborhood of Edina and Minneapolis is hosting its first ever Restaurant Week. More than a dozen locations will be having deals and specials - including some date night options. Rebecca Sorensen with the 50th and France Business Association and Chef Jose Gonzalez from Salut Restaurant joins Minnesota Live to share all the details.
The 50th and France neighborhood of Edina and Minneapolis is hosting its first ever Restaurant Week. More than a dozen locations will be having deals and specials – including some date night options. Rebecca Sorensen with the 50th and France Business Association and Chef Jose Gonzalez from Salut Restaurant joins Minnesota Live to share all the details.
Related Links: