Oro by Nixta receives recognition for Top 50 restaurant in MSP Magazine
The restaurant, Oro by Nixta, located in Northeast Minneapolis has received a lot of buzz lately. It was listed as a Top 50 restaurant in Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine and was a finalist for a James Beard award. It was also named one of the 20 best new restaurants of 2024 by Bon Appetit. Head chef, Gustavo Romero, joins Minnesota Live.
The restaurant, Oro by Nixta, located in Northeast Minneapolis has received a lot of buzz lately. It was listed as a Top 50 restaurant in Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine and was a finalist for a James Beard award. It was also named one of the 20 best new restaurants of 2024 by Bon Appetit. Head chef, Gustavo Romero, joins Minnesota Live.
Related Links: