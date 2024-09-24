North of the North Resort: Fully Accessible Resort in Boundary Waters Area
Sean Leary started using a wheelchair after high school when he was paralyzed in a car accident. He now is sharing his love of the outdoors with all people through the "North of the North Resort" in the Superior National Forest wilderness. Built by him and his wife, Jill, the resort just opened this summer and is one of the few spots on the Boundary Waters area that is fully accessible.
Sean Leary started using a wheelchair after high school when he was paralyzed in a car accident. He now is sharing his love of the outdoors with all people through the “North of the North Resort” in the Superior National Forest wilderness. Built by him and his wife, Jill, the resort just opened this summer and is one of the few spots on the Boundary Waters area that is fully accessible.
Related Links: