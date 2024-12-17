No-Bake Cookies

Laurie Crowell from Golden Fig shares her no-bake cookie recipes.

Skillet Cookies

1 1/2 C dates pitted and chopped

1/4 C butter

1 egg

3/4 C white sugar

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1/2 C shopped walnuts

3.5 C crisped rice cereal

1/2 C flaked coconut)

Directions: Pour crisped rice cereal into a large bowl. Store in airtight container. Stir egg and sugar together. Melt butter in large, heavy skillet. Add dates, sugar, salt and vanilla bean paste. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly. When thick and well mixed. Pour into bowl with crisped rice. Stir well to combine. When cool enough to handle, make into TB sized balls and roll in coconut.

Skillet Cookies 1 1/2 C dates pitted and chopped

1/4 C butter

1 egg

3/4 C white sugar

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1/2 C shopped walnuts

3.5 C crisped rice cereal

1/2 C flaked coconut) Directions: Pour crisped rice cereal into a large bowl. Store in airtight container. Stir egg and sugar together. Melt butter in large, heavy skillet. Add dates, sugar, salt and vanilla bean paste. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly. When thick and well mixed. Pour into bowl with crisped rice. Stir well to combine. When cool enough to handle, make into TB sized balls and roll in coconut.

Tutti Fruitti Cookies

Ingredients:

4 C fruit loop type cereal

2 C colored mini mallows

1/2 C chopped walnuts

Zest of 1 lemon

12 oz white almond bark

Directions: Melt almond bark. Store in airtight container. Stir in all ingredients. Drop by tablespoonfulls on parchment sheet. Let cool.

Tutti Fruitti Cookies Ingredients:

4 C fruit loop type cereal

2 C colored mini mallows

1/2 C chopped walnuts

Zest of 1 lemon

12 oz white almond bark Directions: Melt almond bark. Store in airtight container. Stir in all ingredients. Drop by tablespoonfulls on parchment sheet. Let cool.

White Chocolate Cranberry Delights

12 oz white chocolate chips

1 C dried cranberries-chopped

1 C pecans chopped

1 tsp Vanilla bean paste

Pinch of sea salt

1 tsp fresh orange zest

Directions: Melt white chocolate in a bain marie or microwave in thirty second intervals, stirring between each time. Store in an airtight container. Stir all other ingredients into melted chocolate and stir until well coated. Scoop tablespoonfulls onto parchment and chill.