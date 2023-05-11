New baseball technology
Technology is being used in new ways on the baseball field this season. From robot umpires to the new pitch clock, Minnesota Twins and St. Paul Saints fans are trying to get used to the changes. Here to tell us more about it is 5 Eyewitness News sports anchor Chris Long!
