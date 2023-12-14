National Cocoa Day
It is National Cocoa Day! Producer Lauren Andrego shared a round-up of cocoa products to help us celebrate the holidays!
Related Links:
HOT COCOA MIX
MAKES 36 CUPS
2 cups unsweetened cocoa powder
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
4 cups instant nonfat dry milk
1 cup non-dairy powdered creamer
1 tsp. salt
- Sift cocoa and sugar into an extra-large mixing bowl to remove lumps.
- Add remaining ingredients; whisk to combine.
- Move to an airtight dry-storage container; store in a cool, dry place for up to 3 months.
- To make cocoa, scoop ¼ cup mix into a mug; top with boiling water. Stir until smooth.