National Cocoa Day

It is National Cocoa Day! Producer Lauren Andrego shared a round-up of cocoa products to help us celebrate the holidays!

HOT COCOA MIX

MAKES 36 CUPS

2 cups unsweetened cocoa powder

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

4 cups instant nonfat dry milk

1 cup non-dairy powdered creamer

1 tsp. salt

  1. Sift cocoa and sugar into an extra-large mixing bowl to remove lumps.
  2. Add remaining ingredients; whisk to combine.
  3. Move to an airtight dry-storage container; store in a cool, dry place for up to 3 months.
  4. To make cocoa, scoop ¼ cup mix into a mug; top with boiling water. Stir until smooth.