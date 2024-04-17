National Cheeseball Day

Rob Barrett of Cooking for Dads joins us in the studio to talk about some cheeseball themed recipes you can try at home.

Rob’s Mom’s Cheese Ball Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 – 8 oz pkg. cream cheese

1/4 c. Chopped red pepper

1 small can crushed pineapple well drained

1/4 c chopped onions

1/2 c chopped pecans

Directions:

Combine everything but the pecans in a bowl and stir well. Form into a ball. Roll in chopped pecans. Place in Refrigerator for 1 hour if possible. Enjoy

Rob’s Daughter Katie’s Cheese Ball recipe:

Ingredients:

1 8 oz pkg. cream cheese

1 8 oz pkg. Cracker Barrel cheddar

1 jar 2 oz Pimento peppers

2 T green onion onion to taste

1.5 T Worchestershire sauce

1/2 C chopped nuts of your choice

Directions:

Combine everything but the nuts in a bowl and stir well. Form into a ball. Roll in chopped nuts. Place in Refrigerator for 1 hour if possible. Enjoy

The Pioneer Woman’s Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball:

Ingredients:

8 slices bacon

8 oz. cream cheese, cut into small pieces

8 oz. white cheddar cheese, grated — about 2 cups

2 tbsp. sour cream

1 tbsp. ranch seasoning — half of a 1-oz. packet

5 scallions, white parts finely chopped and green parts sliced

Cooking spray

Crackers, for serving

Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat, turning, until crispy, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove and drain on paper towels. Combine the cream cheese, cheddar, sour cream, ranch seasoning, scallion whites and 2 of the bacon slices in a food processor and process until well combined, about 30 seconds. Chop the remaining 6 slices of bacon and mix with the scallion greens on a plate; spread it out. Scoop the cheese mixture onto the plate with a rubber spatula. Coat your hands with cooking spray and shape the cheese mixture into a ball. Roll and press the ball in the bacon-scallion mixture to coat. Refrigerate the cheese ball for at least 1 hour and up to 8 hours. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before serving. Serve with crackers.

Spicy Crab Cheese Ball Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 8 oz. pkg. Cream Cheese, softened

2 sp honey

2 sp Sriracha Sauce

2 sp mayonaise

1 sp garlic powder

1 C lump crab meat.

Directions:

1. Combine, cream cheese, honey, sriracha, mayo and garlic powder in a bowl

2. Add crab meat and gently stir.

3. Chill in refrigerator for 1 hour

4. Remove and form into a ball.

5. Enjoy

