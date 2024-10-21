Must See Museums: Pottery Museum of Red Wing
Since 2000, The Pottery Museum of Red Wing has housed a large collection of items from the Red Wing Potteries Company. You can find their most famous piece on a football field. Minnesota Live photojournalist, Bill Meddeke, travelled down to learn more. We are also joined by Larry Peterson, volunteer with the museum, to show off some special pieces.
