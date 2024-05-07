Mother’s Day Experiences

By KSTP

Producer Lauren Andrego shares ideas for experiences you can do with your Mom this weekend.

  1. Pick a city for a low-cost day trip – Lauren suggests Lake City
  2. Take your Mom fishing for free – Minnesota Moms fishing challenge
  3. Go to the Farmers’ Market
  4. Go to a garage sale
  5. Take a class together – Lauren suggests Bachman’s
  6. Buy her some plants – Lauren suggests the Arboretum Plant Sale
  7. Visit the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair
  8. Check out the Mother’s Day celebration at St. Paul Brewing