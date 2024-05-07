Mother’s Day Experiences
Producer Lauren Andrego shares ideas for experiences you can do with your Mom this weekend.
- Pick a city for a low-cost day trip – Lauren suggests Lake City
- Take your Mom fishing for free – Minnesota Moms fishing challenge
- Go to the Farmers’ Market
- Go to a garage sale
- Take a class together – Lauren suggests Bachman’s
- Buy her some plants – Lauren suggests the Arboretum Plant Sale
- Visit the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair
- Check out the Mother’s Day celebration at St. Paul Brewing