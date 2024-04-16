ModernRoots clean skincare
Reporter Kelli Hansen visited founder of ModernRoots, Meg DiMercurio at the brand’s Buffalo location to talk about how the importance of clean skincare made with non-harmful ingredients. ModernRoots has been bringing clean skincare to Minnesotans since 2011, when Meg decided to leave a job at Microsoft to make products that people like her daughter, who was born with a rare skin condition, can use. ModernRoots additionally has storefronts in Stillwater and Wayzata.
