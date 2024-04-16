ModernRoots clean skincare

By KSTP

Reporter Kelli Hansen visited founder of ModernRoots, Meg DiMercurio at the brand’s Buffalo location to talk about how the importance of clean skincare made with non-harmful ingredients. ModernRoots has been bringing clean skincare to Minnesotans since 2011, when Meg decided to leave a job at Microsoft to make products that people like her daughter, who was born with a rare skin condition, can use. ModernRoots additionally has storefronts in Stillwater and Wayzata.

