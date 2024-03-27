Minnesota made hot sauce

Sina War, Engagement and Inclusion Director with The Minnesota Farmers Market Association and Founder of Twin Tiger Farm and Gardens joins us in the studio to talk about her new ‘Sina-racha’ sauce and shows us how to make Korean Vegetable Pancakes with gochujang honey sauce.

– 1 cup Korean pancake mix – found at Asian stores

– 1 cup water

– 1 egg

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 1 cup grated carrots

– 1 cup grated parsnips

– 1 cup lion’s mane mushrooms, thinly sliced

– 2 green onions, chopped into 1-inch pieces

– 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, for frying

For the Gochujang Honey Sauce:

– 2 tablespoons soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

– 1 tablespoon honey

– 1 tablespoon local Gochujang honey

– 1 teaspoon sesame seeds

For Garnish:

– Sinaracha Sauce

Prepare the Vegetables

– Grate the carrots and parsnips using a box grater.

– Thinly slice the lion’s mane mushrooms.

– Chop the green onions into 1-inch pieces.

Make the pancake batter

– In a mixing bowl, combine the Korean pancake mix, water, egg, and salt. Mix until smooth.

– Add the grated carrots, parsnips, sliced mushrooms, and chopped green onions to the batter. Mix until well combined.

Prepare the sauce

– In a small bowl, combine soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, honey, Gochujang honey, and sesame seeds. Mix until well combined. Set aside.

Cook the pancakes

– Heat a non-stick skillet or frying pan over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil and swirl to coat the pan.

– Pour a ladleful of the pancake batter onto the skillet, spreading it into a round shape with the back of the ladle.

– Cook the pancake for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crispy.

– Repeat with the remaining batter, adding more oil to the pan as needed.

Serve

– Once all the pancakes are cooked, transfer them to a serving plate.

– Drizzle the Gochujang honey sauce over the pancakes or serve it on the side for dipping.

– Optionally, garnish with a drizzle of Sinaracha Sauce for extra heat.)