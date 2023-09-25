Making Relleno de pollo

Chef and author, Amalia Moreno-Damgaard, joins Chris and Megan to make a popular Latin American dish. It’s Relleno de pollo, a chicken and vegetable stuffing – picadillo.

Chicken and Vegetable Stuffing – picadillo

Recipe by Chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard



Makes about 6 cups

1 cup finely diced yellow onions

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme leaves – or 1 teaspoon dry thyme

2 fresh bay leaves

2 tablespoons canola oil

3/4 cup julienned green beans

3/4 cup julienned carrots

3/4 cup finely diced potatoes

2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic

1 cup canned crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons champagne vinegar or white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 cups chopped skinless store-bought rotisserie chicken

In a large skillet over medium heat, sauté the onions, thyme, and bay leaves in the oil for about 2 minutes. Add the green beans, carrots, and potatoes and sauté until aromatic, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, tomatoes, and vinegar, and sauté 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the chicken, stir well to combine all ingredients, and sauté 3 minutes. Adjust the heat to low and continue to cook the chicken and vegetable mixture uncovered, stirring from time to time, until the vegetables are tender and all liquid has evaporated – 10 to 15 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings, if needed.

Serve immediately with warm corn tortillas. If you’re using the mixture for stuffing, let it cool completely.