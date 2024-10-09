Live with Elizabeth: A Season for That – Lost and Found in the Other Southern France
Elizabeth Ries joins Minnesota Live to share about the memoir A Season for That - Lost and Found in the Other South of France by Steve Hoffman.
Elizabeth Ries joins Minnesota Live to share about the memoir A Season for That – Lost and Found in the Other Southern France by Steve Hoffman.
Recipe:
Nicole’s Fish with Tomatoes and Olives (photo of handwritten recipe attached)
Ingredients:
- 2 fillets of white fish (cod, halibut, branzino, sea bass, walleye, whitefish, herring)
- 6 or 7 peeled tomatoes (or a large, 28 oz can of your favoried peeled tomatoes)
- 1 onion diced
- 2 cloves garlic (optional) sliced
- 1 glass of white wine
- 1 Bouquet garni of thyme, parsley, bay leaf
- Three pinches of salt
- One pinch of black pepper
- 12-15 Green Olives
Instructions
- Sautee diced onion until translucent, 5 minutes
- Add garlic slices and sautee for 1 minute until aroma is released
- Add the tomatoes (crush them with a wooden spoon if they are whole) and let simmer for 5 minutes,
- Add white wine, bouquet garni, salt and pepper, and reduce for 5 minutes
- Lay the fish fillets in a baking dish.
- Pour tomato sauce over the fillets
- Space the olives evenly apart on top of the sauce.
Bake at 400 degrees F for 15 to 20 minutes.
Related Links:
Purchase ‘A Season for That – Lost and Found in the Other Southern France’