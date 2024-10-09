Live with Elizabeth: A Season for That – Lost and Found in the Other Southern France

Elizabeth Ries joins Minnesota Live to share about the memoir A Season for That - Lost and Found in the Other South of France by Steve Hoffman.

Elizabeth Ries joins Minnesota Live to share about the memoir A Season for That – Lost and Found in the Other Southern France by Steve Hoffman.

Recipe:

Nicole’s Fish with Tomatoes and Olives (photo of handwritten recipe attached)

Ingredients:

2 fillets of white fish (cod, halibut, branzino, sea bass, walleye, whitefish, herring)

6 or 7 peeled tomatoes (or a large, 28 oz can of your favoried peeled tomatoes)

1 onion diced

2 cloves garlic (optional) sliced

1 glass of white wine

1 Bouquet garni of thyme, parsley, bay leaf

Three pinches of salt

One pinch of black pepper

12-15 Green Olives

Instructions

Sautee diced onion until translucent, 5 minutes

Add garlic slices and sautee for 1 minute until aroma is released

Add the tomatoes (crush them with a wooden spoon if they are whole) and let simmer for 5 minutes,

Add white wine, bouquet garni, salt and pepper, and reduce for 5 minutes

Lay the fish fillets in a baking dish.

Pour tomato sauce over the fillets

Space the olives evenly apart on top of the sauce.

Bake at 400 degrees F for 15 to 20 minutes.

