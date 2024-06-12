Live in the Kitchen with Elizabeth
In this edition of Live in the Kitchen with Elizabeth, Liz shows us how she makes pickled red onions!
Recipe:
- 1 medium red onion, very thinly sliced
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar or additional white vinegar
- 1 ½ tablespoons maple syrup or honey
- 1 ½ teaspoons fine sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional, for heat)
- Make the pickling liquid – warm everything on the stove and set aside
- Pack a jar with thinly sliced red onions
- Pour the liquid over the onions and let sit for 20-30 minutes
- Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks
Uses: top nachos, tacos, burgers, salads, sandwiches and wraps. Great added to a BLT or egg salad.
