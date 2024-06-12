In this edition of Live in the Kitchen with Elizabeth, Liz shows us how she makes pickled red onions!

Live in the Kitchen with Elizabeth

Recipe:

1 medium red onion, very thinly sliced

½ cup water

½ cup apple cider vinegar or additional white vinegar

1 ½ tablespoons maple syrup or honey

1 ½ teaspoons fine sea salt

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional, for heat)

Make the pickling liquid – warm everything on the stove and set aside

Pack a jar with thinly sliced red onions

Pour the liquid over the onions and let sit for 20-30 minutes

Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks

Uses: top nachos, tacos, burgers, salads, sandwiches and wraps. Great added to a BLT or egg salad.

