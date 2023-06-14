Learn to drive a big rig at Interstate Truck Driving School

How to get a Class A license from Interstate Truck Driving School

Chris took us to the Interstate Truck Driving School in South St. Paul, where owner Bill Collins shares the process of getting a Class A license.

Interstate Truck Driving School is offering a Father’s Day special for Minnesota Live viewers only! his special includes a 45 minute ride in a big rig, and 30 minutes of drive time on the simulator, all for $99.

To get the special, all you need to do is call the school and mention Minnesota Live.

You can reach the Interstate Truck Driving School at 651-735-9250.

Related Links:

Interstate Truck Driving School