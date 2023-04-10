Lawn and Garden Week: Como Park Zoo and Conservatory
The Spring Flower Show is happening now at Como Park Zoo and the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory. Lisa Philander, the flower show’s horticultural curator, joins us live from the conservatory to share the show’s backstory and inspiration, as well as types of plants you can grow at home.
