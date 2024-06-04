Author of Juice It! Robin Asbell demonstrates how to juice your own products at home with different blending methods.

Juicing with Robin

Related Links:

Robin Asbell’s Website

Robins Juice Recipes:

Strawberry Vanilla Spritzer

Reprinted from Juice It! by Robin Asbell (Chronicle Books)

The blend of sweet-tart apple juice with sweet berries and a hint of vanilla makes a delicious drink. The bubbly sparkling water is refreshing and adds a little tingle.

Makes 2 cups/8 ounces:

– 2 cups strawberries

– 1 large apple

– 1/4 teaspoon vanilla

– 1/2 cup sparkling water

Juice the fruit, then stir in the vanilla and sparkling water. Serve immediately.

Berry Melon (Juicer or Vitamix)

Reprinted from Juice It! by Robin Asbell (Chronicle Books)

Go ahead, buy a huge cantaloupe at the market. You can use it up in this delicious juice, which makes the most of some antioxidant and C-rich berries.

Makes 2 cups (juicer)/6 cups (blender):

– 2.5 lb cantaloupe for juicer, 2 cups cubes for vitamix

– 1 cup blueberries

– 1 cup raspberries

For the juicer, put all the fruit through, then juice the pulp. For the Vitamix, blend it all and add sparkling water to top it off

Glowing Skin

Reprinted from Juice It! by Robin Asbell (Chronicle Books)

Sweet carrot juice gets a little veggie snappiness from celery, which is very cleansing. Ginger adds spiciness and anti-bacterial qualities as well. Expect to glow from the inside out.

Makes 2 cups/16 ounces:

– 6 medium carrots

– 3/4-ounce ginger (1 inch chunk)

– 8 ounces/ 8 ribs celery

Juice in order, serve immediately.

Green Lemonade

Reprinted from Juice It! by Robin Asbell (Chronicle Books)

This green juice is refreshing and balanced, with a tangy finish. Lemon juice serves two purposes. it brightens the sweet, minerally flavor of the spinach and also adds the vitamin C that will make all that iron more absorbable.

Makes 2 cups/13 ounces:

– 1 large cucumber

– 4 ounces/4 cups spinach

– 1 medium apple

– Half a lemon

Juice in order and run the lemon through after removing the skin and pith. Drink immediately.