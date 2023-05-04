Jack and Jill of America: Rites of Passage program
Jack and Jill of America is an organization that provides social, cultural, and educational opportunities for black youth. Today, Benilde-St. Margaret's graduate Brian Banks along with former initiate and current mentor for Jack and Jill, Daniel Shannon, are live in studio to tell us about the Rites of Passage program.
