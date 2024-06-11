How to get through your next phase
Barb Churchill, a life coach for female leaders shares her 5-step method for making the right choices during times of change.
How to get through your next phase
Related Links:
Figuring out your next phase:
Step 1:
- Ditch “need to” and “shoulds”
- Replace it with “I get to”
Step 2:
- Make friends with fear
- Fear kicks in your primitive brain (that protects us)
- Move your thinking back to the prefrontal cortex (where all good decisions are made)
Step 3:
- Regulate your body
- Deep breaths reverse the fight, flight, freeze, or fawn reactions
Step 4:
- Know your “why”
- Dive deep into the real reason that you want to do this
Step 5:
- Make connections
- Talk to people who know you best
- Schedule informational interviews