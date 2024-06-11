How to get through your next phase

By KSTP

Barb Churchill, a life coach for female leaders shares her 5-step method for making the right choices during times of change.

Figuring out your next phase: 


Step 1: 

  • Ditch “need to” and “shoulds”
    • Replace it with “I get to” 

Step 2: 

  • Make friends with fear 
    • Fear kicks in your primitive brain (that protects us) 
    • Move your thinking back to the prefrontal cortex (where all good decisions are made) 

Step 3: 

  • Regulate your body 
    • Deep breaths reverse the fight, flight, freeze, or fawn reactions 

Step 4: 

  • Know your “why” 
    • Dive deep into the real reason that you want to do this 

Step 5: 

  • Make connections 
    • Talk to people who know you best 
    • Schedule informational interviews 