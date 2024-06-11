Barb Churchill, a life coach for female leaders shares her 5-step method for making the right choices during times of change.

How to get through your next phase

Figuring out your next phase:



Step 1:

Ditch “need to” and “shoulds” Replace it with “I get to”



Step 2:

Make friends with fear Fear kicks in your primitive brain (that protects us) Move your thinking back to the prefrontal cortex (where all good decisions are made)



Step 3:

Regulate your body Deep breaths reverse the fight, flight, freeze, or fawn reactions



Step 4:

Know your “why” Dive deep into the real reason that you want to do this



Step 5: