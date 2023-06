Home Town Bats: Handcrafted wooden baseball bats

Owner Ted Nytes of Home Town Bats joins us in studio to share his journey from making cabinets to crafting wooden baseball bats.

He provides details for the Home Town Bats Home Run Derby, a fundraiser to benefit a 5-month-old boy at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 in New Prague. To donate to the fundraiser, you can Venmo @HomeTownBatsDerby.

