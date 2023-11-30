Holiday Theater Productions
There are lots of holiday productions around the state. Christian Unser, former Twin Cities Live Executive Producer and local thespian joined us to share his picks for holiday shows to check out this season.
Related Links:
- Strike Theater’s “Holiday Office Party”
- Nimbus Theatre’s “A Very Electric Christmas”
- Lakeshore Players Theatre’s “She Loves Me”
- The Zephyr Theatre’s ” A Very Good Christmas Carol”
- Stage North Theatre’s “A Cinderella Christmas”
Additional Shows:
- “The Game’s Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays” at St. Croix Festival Theatre in St. Croix, WI
- “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” at Ashland Productions in Maplewood
- “Jorts and Friends Presents: A Snowy Kiss” at Strike Theater in Minneapolis
- The Bearded Company Minneapolis Presents A Very Bearded Holiday – HUGE Theater in Minneapolis
- “Christmas with a Whole Lotta Soul” – Chanhassen Dinner Theatre in Chanhassen
- “Elf the Musical, Jr.” – Youth Performance Company in Minneapolis