Minnesota Live is starting something new today – just like our Minnesota Moments – it involves you! We’re calling it Hello From… We want to hear from you and see what you’re seeing. Take a look to see some of our staff saying Hello From different places this weekend!

Take a minute out of your day and show us your world. Record a video on your phone. Make sure you hold it horizontally. Start with the words “Hello From…” and talk to us. Tell us what you have happening in around 30 seconds or less.

You can upload your videos to our Facebook Page or email them to MinnesotaLive@KSTP.com. On Friday, we’ll showcase some of our favorites.