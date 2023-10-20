Healthier pumpkin spice recipes
Fitness expert Ali Holman joins us in studio to share her healthier pumpkin spice recipes.
- Pumpkin Spice Protein Shake
Shake vanilla bean protein with 1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice. Add vegan whip cream.
- Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Spice Blondies
½ cup (128g) creamy almond butter, or other smooth nut butter of choice
¼ cup (50g) coconut oil, melted, use refined for no coconut flavor
⅔ cup (126g) coconut sugar
⅓ cup (81g) pumpkin puree
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
¾ cup (72g) almond flour
3 tablespoons (24g) coconut flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
4 ounces dark chocolate chunks
instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a muffin pan with liners or grease with coconut oil.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine pumpkin puree, coconut sugar, almond milk, nut butter, coconut oil, and vanilla extract.
Stir to combine.
- Add oat flour, almond flour, flax meal, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Stir until combined. Fold in the chocolate chips.
Divide between the 12 muffin tins. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes, or until puffy and a toothpick comes out clean.
- Pumpkin Spice Snack Mix
2 c pecan halves
2 c pretzels
2 c corn flakes
1/4 c coconut oil, melted.
1/4 c maple syrup
1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice
1/2 c dried cranberries
Preheat the oven to 275°F
Combine the pecans, pretzels, and cornflakes in a bowl.
In another bowl or measuring cup, whisk together the melted oil or butter, maple syrup, and pumpkin pie spice. Pour over the dry ingredients and stir to combine.
Spread on a baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes, until it’s crispy and dry. Toss in the cranberries and enjoy! Keep stored in a sealed container.
