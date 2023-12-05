Foodie Gift Guide

Mandy Tadych, KSTP’s Director of Programming, joined us to share some gift ideas for the foodie in your life.

Related Links:

Hepp’s Salt Co.

Passport Collection- $65

This collection features 10 different salts inspired by flavors from around the world, including both Italian black and white truffle salt, ghost pepper, Thai ginger, Himalayan pink and more.



Chefs Collection-$45

This collection is a must have for the professional chef, home cook, or the person who just loves good food. Set Includes



Smoke House Collection- $40

For the Master of the Grill includes 5 different smoked salts

The Olive Grove Olive Oil

Gift a recipe and the specialty ingredients to go along with it! Mandy loves the Tomato Pepper Pot Roast from The Olive Grove owner, Natalie Jaeger. Here is a link to the recipe: https://theolivegroveoliveoil.com/tomato-pepper-pot-roast/

If you purchase the bundle of ingredients for the recipe; 4oz bottles of garlic olive oil, espresso balsamic vinegar, Calabrian peppers, Toomey’s blend, and Italian seasoning blend save $5. Original price is $49.50. The coupon code online is: ROAST. https://theolivegroveoliveoil.com/product/minnesota-live-recipe-feature-bundle/

Shop online and in store

One coupon per person

Valid through Sunday, December 10th

Golden Fig

Give a spice blend and handmade kitchen towel!

Cocoa Flake

Available at Golden Fig or online