Fluffy roasted potatoes made with duck fat
It’s Wednesday, which means we head to Twin Cities Live host Elizabeth Ries’ home to see what she’s cooking up in her kitchen. This week, Elizabeth shares a recipe to make roasted potatoes — with duck fat. Elizabeth also shares different essential fats to keep in your kitchen.
Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes Recipe:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Toss potatoes in duck fat
- Spread on a parchment-lined pan
- Season with salt and pepper
- Roast for about 25 minutes, flipping halfway through
