Featherstone Farm’s CSA program

Featherstone Farm’s project coordinator Abby Benson joined us in studio today to talk about Community Supported Agriculture and Featherstone Farm’s affordable options for getting your groceries straight from a local farm.

NEW for 2024! Save up to $100 when you sign up for all three seasons! By combining our spring, summer, and winter shares you will support Featherstone Farm nearly year-round by receiving organic produce from us 40 weeks of the year!

– Add all three shares for 2024 to your cart and enter the following codes at checkout:

For sustainer share to save $100 use code: YRSUSTAIN

To save $50 on a solo share use code: YRSOLO

