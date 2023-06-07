Father’s Day gifts by Minnesotan makers
Father's Day gifts by Minnesotan makers
Twin Cities Live host Elizabeth Ries is live from her home kitchen alongside Sarah Carrol, executive director of Greener Pastures. They share a Father’s Day gift guide filled with products from local makers and farmers.
You can win these products! One lucky randomly selected winner will win a selection of gifts included in the guide. Anyone who signs up for the gift guide will be automatically entered to win. The giveaway closes Tuesday, June 13.
Related Links:
Father’s Day Gift Guide
Greener Pastures Website
Greener Pastures Instagram
Elizabeth’s Instagram
Elizabeth’s Recipe Website