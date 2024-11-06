Fall Coffee Drinks

Laurie Crowell, owner of the Golden Fig Fine Foods, is back in studio to share some fall coffee drink ideas.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

2 tsp pumpkin puree

2 TB Fall Harvest syrup*

2 C milk

2 tsp instant espresso

Whipped cream for serving

Add all ingredients (except whipped cream of course) to a blender. Buzz until well blended.

Pour into pan and heat.

Pour into glass and top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice

*if you don’t have the fall harvest syrup, 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice, 2 TB maple syrup and a dash of vanilla can be substituted

Vanilla latte

2 C milk

2 TB Vanilla Syrup

2 tsp instant espresso

Ice

Put all ingredients except ice, in nutribullet or blender. Buzz for ten seconds.

Pour over ice.

Chaider

1 C good apple cider

1 C chai concentrate

Whipped cream for topping

Warm cider and chai. Pour into cup and top with whipped cream.

