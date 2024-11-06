Fall Coffee Drinks

By KSTP

Fall Coffee Drinks

Laurie Crowell, owner of the Golden Fig Fine Foods, is back in studio to share some fall coffee drink ideas.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

2 tsp pumpkin puree

2 TB Fall Harvest syrup*

2 C milk 

2 tsp instant espresso

Whipped cream for serving

Add all ingredients (except whipped cream of course) to a blender. Buzz until well blended. 

Pour into pan and heat. 

Pour into glass and top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice

*if you don’t have the fall harvest syrup, 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice, 2 TB maple syrup and a dash of vanilla can be substituted

Vanilla latte

2 C milk

2 TB Vanilla Syrup

2 tsp instant espresso

Ice

Put all ingredients except ice, in nutribullet or blender. Buzz for ten seconds. 

Pour over ice. 

Chaider

1 C good apple cider

1 C chai concentrate

Whipped cream for topping

Warm cider and chai. Pour into cup and top with whipped cream. 

Related Links:

Golden Fig Fine Foods