Fall Coffee Drinks
Laurie Crowell, owner of the Golden Fig Fine Foods, is back in studio to share some fall coffee drink ideas.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
2 tsp pumpkin puree
2 TB Fall Harvest syrup*
2 C milk
2 tsp instant espresso
Whipped cream for serving
Add all ingredients (except whipped cream of course) to a blender. Buzz until well blended.
Pour into pan and heat.
Pour into glass and top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice
*if you don’t have the fall harvest syrup, 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice, 2 TB maple syrup and a dash of vanilla can be substituted
Vanilla latte
2 C milk
2 TB Vanilla Syrup
2 tsp instant espresso
Ice
Put all ingredients except ice, in nutribullet or blender. Buzz for ten seconds.
Pour over ice.
Chaider
1 C good apple cider
1 C chai concentrate
Whipped cream for topping
Warm cider and chai. Pour into cup and top with whipped cream.
