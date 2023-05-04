Exploring your family’s ancestry
Mica Anders is a genealogist and owner of Anders Genealogical Services. She joins Minnesota Live to talk about different ways to explore your family's DNA. If you're in interested in diving deeper into your family's ancestry, Mica is hosting a DNA-focused retreat that starts later today in Minneapolis.
