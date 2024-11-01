Essential Holiday Baking Tips

Baking Instructor, Nancy Burgeson, joins Minnesota Live to share how to sweeten our holiday treats with her favorite essential baking tips.

Baking Tips:

Use the correct kind of cookie sheet.

Using parchment on your cookie sheet makes clean-up a breeze.

Use the fat that is listed in your recipe.

Either weigh out your flour or fluff and spoon.

Watch the oven door and don’t set hot pans on top of a hot stove.

Do not use 2-piece spatulas.

HOLIDAY COOKIE BAKE & TAKE

Online: osseo.ce.eleyo.com (search Bake & Take)

Phone: call us at 763-391-7242 for quick enrollment

In-Person: Educational Service Center – 11200 93rd Ave N, Maple Grove 55369