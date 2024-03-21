Easter Treats for the whole family
Cooking blogger Lisa Arnason joins us in studio to share Easter treat recipes the whole family can enjoy making and eating together.
Recipes:
Bunny Trail Mix
-2 cups of pretzels
-2 cups of popcorn
-1 cup of Annie’s Cake Batter Bunny Grahams
-Handful of M&Ms
-4-6 cubes of almond bark
No-Bake Chocolate Nests
-3 cups of cocoa Krispies
-1 cup of milk chocolate chips
-1 cup of peanut butter
-Mini Cadbury eggs
Sugar Cookie Easter Egg Fruit Pizza
-1 package of store-bought cookie dough
-2 cups of powdered sugar
-12oz of cream cheese
-1 tsp vanilla extract
-Sliced fruit
-Honey to drizzle