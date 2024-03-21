Easter Treats for the whole family

By KSTP

Cooking blogger Lisa Arnason joins us in studio to share Easter treat recipes the whole family can enjoy making and eating together.

Related Links:

Lisa’s blog: 2hungrydaughters

Recipes:

Bunny Trail Mix

-2 cups of pretzels

-2 cups of popcorn

-1 cup of Annie’s Cake Batter Bunny Grahams

-Handful of M&Ms

-4-6 cubes of almond bark

No-Bake Chocolate Nests

-3 cups of cocoa Krispies

-1 cup of milk chocolate chips

-1 cup of peanut butter

-Mini Cadbury eggs

Sugar Cookie Easter Egg Fruit Pizza

-1 package of store-bought cookie dough

-2 cups of powdered sugar

-12oz of cream cheese

-1 tsp vanilla extract

-Sliced fruit

-Honey to drizzle