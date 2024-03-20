Easter recipes you can try at home
The Buttered Tin’s owner Alicia Hinze joins us in studio to go over some recipes you can try in your home this Easter.
Egg Bake:
5 eggs
1 cup heavy cream
1.5 tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
1/4 cup roasted red peppers- roughly chopped
1 cup fresh spinach- roughly chopped
1 Tbsp fresh basil- chopped
1 tsp dried oregano
1/2 cup swiss/gouda cheese
Whisk together eggs, cream, salt and pepper. Butter an 8×8″ baking dish. Put all of the rest of the ingredients on the bottom of the dish, pour the egg mixture on top of it. Bake for 30-40 min at 350.
Lemon Curd Bread Pudding:
8 oz cubed white bread (any kind, brioche, challah, sliced white, etc)
8 oz eggs
4 oz sugar
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 tsp vanilla
16 oz whole milk
4 oz lemon curd (homemade or store bought)
zest of 1 lemon
Butter an 9×9″ baking dish. Place the cubed bread on the bottom of the dish. Dollop the lemon curd on the bread. Whisk together the eggs, sugar, salt, vanilla and milk and zest. Pour egg mixture on top of the bread. Bake for approx 30-40 (or until the custard is set) min at 300.
Related Links: