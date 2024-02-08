Drinks for this weekend’s big game

By KSTP

Drinks for this weekend’s big game

Producer Lauren Andrego joins us in studio to share 5 themed drinks perfect for Sunday’s big game.

Kansas City Kicker:

  • Strawberry Pomegranate Mixly Cocktail Mixer
  • lemons in glass
  • Soda Water/club soda
  • OPTIONAL: Vodka or other clear alcohol

McCaffrey Milkshake

  • Vanilla Bean Ice Cream from Pumphouse Creamery
  • Vanilla Bean Paste from the Vanilla Bean Project
  • Milk of choice
  • Top with raspberries and whipped cream.

Bad Bloody Mary

  • Kickles Mary BLoody Mary Mix
  • Serve with kickles from Kickled Mary

OMG

  • Orange Juice
  • Maraschino Cherries on top – splash some of the juice in for extra flavor
  • Grapefruit Stilly
  • Use ginger ale or a non-alcoholic option!

