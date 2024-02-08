Drinks for this weekend’s big game
Producer Lauren Andrego joins us in studio to share 5 themed drinks perfect for Sunday’s big game.
Kansas City Kicker:
- Strawberry Pomegranate Mixly Cocktail Mixer
- lemons in glass
- Soda Water/club soda
- OPTIONAL: Vodka or other clear alcohol
McCaffrey Milkshake
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream from Pumphouse Creamery
- Vanilla Bean Paste from the Vanilla Bean Project
- Milk of choice
- Top with raspberries and whipped cream.
Bad Bloody Mary
- Kickles Mary BLoody Mary Mix
- Serve with kickles from Kickled Mary
OMG
- Orange Juice
- Maraschino Cherries on top – splash some of the juice in for extra flavor
- Grapefruit Stilly
- Use ginger ale or a non-alcoholic option!
Related Links: