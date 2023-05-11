Discover Dilworth

By KSTP

Paiton Kartes is the marketing director for Dilworth's rail district. Today, she joins us via Zoom to talk about some businesses in Dilworth including a certain butcher shop that makes 7-pound hotdogs and more!

