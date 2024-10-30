Cooking with Squash

When you think fall foods, you might think apples, soups, stews, and squash! Squash is a very versatile vegetable and today we're going to learn and teach you, the best types of squashed for different types of dishes. Laurie Crowell from the Golden Fig is here to teach us more.

Golden Fig

Recipes:

Roasted Squash cubes

Preheat oven to 400

1 squash peeled and cubed

Toss with olive oil, salt and pepper

Place on parchment lined baking sheet.

Roast until cubes are easily pierced with a fork (depending on cube size usually about 25-35 minutes).

Roasted squash halves

Some squash aren’t as easy to peel so it’s best to cut them in half and scoop out the seeds.

Rub cut side with olive oil and place cut side down on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Roast 50-60 minutes in an over preheated to 400 degrees, until squash is tender.

Flip over and put a little pat of butter in scooped out cavity and let roast another few minutes.

Squash Info:

Autumn Frost Squash (also called Koginut Squash)

Rich deep flavor. Roasts nicely and can be used in pies, breads, soups or even just roasted and served as a perfect side.

Can be stored up to four months.

Red Kuri Squash

Squat, round and intense dark red flesh. When cooked it has a sweet almost chestnut flavor.

Long Island Cheddar

Heirloom squash, larger in size and great to dice up and freeze for multiple uses. Usually about 8-12 lbs each. Mild sweet earthy flavor. Great for soups, delicious just cubed and roasted.

Honeynut

A cutie little hybrid of the buttercup and butternut. Its shape is just like a butternut but smaller and more orange inside. Very sweet and buttery and super cute personal sized.

Mashed Potato Squash White acorn with a mild flavor. Picks up flavors you add to it nicely. Super versatile and can be used in sweet or savory recipes.