Cooking wild game with Laura Schara and Elizabeth Ries
Cooking wild game with Laura Schara and Elizabeth Ries
Minnesota Live photojournalist heads to Elizabeth Ries’ home kitchen, where she’s joined by outdoors expert Laura Schara.
Bison Sloppy Joes Recipe
Ingredients
1 to 2 tablespoons avocado oil
1 white onion, diced
2 bell peppers (1 red and 1 yellow), diced
1 pound ground bison
1 packet Simply Organic Sloppy Joe Mix
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 can tomato paste
1/3 cup low sugar or no sugar ketchup (or more, if you like more liquid)
1 tablespoons Worcestershire
Pickled jalapenos and/or sliced dill pickles, for topping
Directions
- Heat the vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and bell peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes.
- Add the bison, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper to the skillet; cook, breaking up the meat, until no longer pink, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the packet of seasoning. Follow packet instructions to make sloppy joe sauce. Add to Bison. Add Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a simmer, reduce the heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and remove from the heat.
- Serve with pickles and toasted bun or on top of a salad or sweet potato! Your Choice. Enjoy!
Related Links:
Belwin Bison Release
Laura’s Instagram
Elizabeth’s Instagram
Elizabeth’s Recipe Blog