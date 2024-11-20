Senior Producer, CC Rode, joins us to share her favorite part of family holidays, Christmas Crackers and Ribbon Salad.

Ribbon Salad

Ingredients

Filling Layer 2 cups of whole milk

1 cup sugar

2 envelopes of plain gelatin, soak 5 minutes in ½ cup of cold water

2 teaspoons of vanilla

16 oz. of sour cream

Jello Layer 4 small packages of jello

Instructions

Filling Layer

2 cups of milk, bring just to a boil. Remove from heat, add 1 cup sugar and 2 envelopes of gelatin that has soaked in a ½ cup cold water to hot milk. Add 2 teaspoons vanilla and add 16 oz sour cream. Whisk until smooth. Put 1 2/3 cups of filling between each layer of Jello.

Jello Layer

The first layer is a Jello layer. To make Jello layer, put Jello powder is a small mixing bowl and stir in 1 cup of boiling water. Stir until powder is dissolved then add ½ cup of cold water.

Lightly grease a 13’ x 9” pan with vegetable oil.

Pour 1 layer of Jello into pan and let set in refrigerator for 30-40 minutes (it should be firm to touch). Pour 1 2/3 cups of filling layer over the first Jello layer and let set in refrigerator for 30-40 minutes. Too much time between layers will make layers slip.

Allow 4-5 hours to make Ribbon Salad