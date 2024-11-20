Christmas Crackers and Ribbon Salad

By KSTP

Senior Producer, CC Rode, joins us to share her favorite part of family holidays, Christmas Crackers and Ribbon Salad.

Ribbon Salad

Ingredients

Filling Layer      2 cups of whole milk

                1 cup sugar

                2 envelopes of plain gelatin, soak 5 minutes in ½ cup of cold water

                2 teaspoons of vanilla

                16 oz. of sour cream

Jello Layer          4 small packages of jello

Instructions

Filling Layer

2 cups of milk, bring just to a boil.  Remove from heat, add 1 cup sugar and 2 envelopes of gelatin that has soaked in a ½ cup cold water to hot milk.  Add 2 teaspoons vanilla and add 16 oz sour cream.  Whisk until smooth.  Put 1 2/3 cups of filling between each layer of Jello.

Jello Layer

The first layer is a Jello layer.  To make Jello layer, put Jello powder is a small mixing bowl and stir in 1 cup of boiling water.  Stir until powder is dissolved then add ½ cup of cold water. 

Lightly grease a 13’ x 9” pan with vegetable oil.

Pour 1 layer of Jello into pan and let set in refrigerator for 30-40 minutes (it should be firm to touch).  Pour 1 2/3 cups of filling layer over the first Jello layer and let set in refrigerator for 30-40 minutes.  Too much time between layers will make layers slip.

Allow 4-5 hours to make Ribbon Salad