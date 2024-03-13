Children’s book becomes stage show: The Name Jar
Children's book becomes stage show: The Name Jar
Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins and Theater Mu in St. Paul are joining forces. The two companies are debuting a show based on the book by Yangsook Choi. The Name Jar runs March 22 – April 14 at Stages Theatre. You can meet the author and playwright for a post-show conversation after the Sunday, April 14. You can arrive early that day to meet the author and have your copy of The Name Jar autographed.
Related link: